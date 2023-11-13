Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirrored Room’ and South Asian Art Exhibit Coming To The Speed In 2024

The Speed Art Museum will be announcing the roster for its 2024 season later this week, but, as a tease, the museum released a sneak preview announcing two of its premier exhibits coming in the new year.

Opening on Feb. 16 and running through May 12 will be a collection of South Asian paintings. The “India: South Asian Paintings from The San Diego Museum of Art” exhibition will share one of the most comprehensive collections of South Asian painting outside of India. The paintings will span a selection from the Mughal, Deccani, Rajasthani, and Parahi royal courts. The collection was assembled by Edwin Binney III, the heir to the Crayola fortune.

In addition to the “India” exhibit, the Speed will host the first ever major exhibit of the now 94-year-old artist Yayoi Kusama in Kentucky. Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever” will open July 11 and run through Jan. 12, 2025. Because Kusama is a uniquely popular, albeit controversial, artist throughout the world and her works garner massive attention, plan to get tickets for the exhibit early. This immersive exhibition explores Kusama’s ideas of “self-obliteration” through the use of space and repetition.