What To See: Louisville Area Art Gallery Listings

Gallery Caroline Waite is showing in a group exhibition at the Floyd County Library Cultural Arts Center (formerly the Carnegie Center for Art & History) in December.

What To See: Gallery Roundup

BY Jo Anne Triplett | [email protected]

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a

selection of current exhibitions.

“THE LITTLE MERCIES”

Through Dec. 15

Social justice photography by Jon Cherry. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS

AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES:

BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays,

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“ACTION!”

Through Nov. 30

Solo show of action photographs by Jerry Koufeldt. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

820 E. Market St.,

New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays,

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

sointoart.org

“7X7”

Through Nov. 12

Group photography show. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Bernheim Gallery, Main Branch, Louisville Free Public Library

301 York St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

“PURPOSE AND REPURPOSE”

Through Nov. 10

Group photography exhibition featuring Kimara Wilhite and Fred DiGiovanni. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St.,

New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays,

noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“SLOW DRIP”

Through Nov. 26

Solo show by Arynn Blazer.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“THE UNDERGROUND

RAILROAD: THE STILL FAMILY & CHARLES NALLE”

Through Nov. 11

Paintings and drawings by

Mark Priest.

“THROUGH THE LENS: THE

PHOTOGRAPHY OF DON BECK”

Through Nov 25

Photography by long time News and Tribune photographer Don Beck. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“THIS IS MY LAND”

Through Nov. 12

Photographs of animals by James Behmke. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St.,

New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

OPEN STUDIO LOUISVILLE

JURIED EXHIBITION

Through Nov. 18

Show of some of the artists featured in Louisville Visual Art’s Open Studio.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays,

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

“COLD ATTENTION: ABSTRACT PHOTOGRAPHS”

Through Nov. 12

Photographs by Lisa Beskin and makalani bendele. The closing reception is on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Darby Forever Gallery at Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.

“WOLEK/NATION THIS

AND THAT”

Through Nov. 4

Photographs by Joe Wolek and John Nation. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,

12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“RESURRECTION”

Through Nov. 20

New paintings by Margaret Archambault in her first solo show in six years.

garner LARGE

1013 Bardstown Road

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnerlarge.com

“NATURING”

Through Nov. 14

Exhibition featuring the photography of Carol Henry. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Goodall Gallery

329 Stilz Ave.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.

goodallgallery.com

“FREAKY DEAKY”

Through Nov. 3

Halloween group show.

“WHERE THE TRACKS

BECOME TREES”

Nov. 4-30

Collage and mixed-media works by Damon Thompson.

Grady Goods

620 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 12-5 p.m.

gradygoods.com

“THERE AND BACK AGAIN”

Through Nov. 12

Photography by Daniel Andis. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery

1931 E. Spring St.,

New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

artseed.art

“THOMAS HART SHELBY:

A 50 YEAR JOURNEY IN

PHOTOGRAPHY”

Through Nov. 15

Retrospective exhibition of photographs by Thomas Hart Shelby. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Hyland Gallery

721 E. Washington St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

hylandglass.com

“WHAT YOU SAY?”

Through Dec. 14

Rock n’ roll photos by Dave Cronen. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Julius Friedman Gallery, Photographic Archives, University of Louisville

2215 S. Third. St., Ekstrom Library

Hours: Mondays-Fridays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisville.edu/archives

“PAR AVION AND

DOCUMENTARY FICTIONS”

Through Nov. 11

Photographs by Ted Wathen. The artist talk is on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“NEW YORK CITY”

Through Nov. 30

Photography by Gene Spatz. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays,

11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

koregallery.com

“HISTORICAL PHOTOGRAPHS OF JOSEPH PILATES”

Through Nov. 15

Personal collection of Jodey Lowber featuring work of photojournalist I. C. Rapoport. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“BITCOIN FROM HEAVEN”

Through Nov.11

Computer generated photorealistic photographs by Tim Portlock. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“WE DON’T WITHER”

Through Dec. 18

Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“FROM THE HEADS OF THE HOLLERS”

Through Dec. 29

Photographs by Shelby Lee Adams. Part of the Louisville

Photo Biennial.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays,

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“PLACES & PUZZLES”

Oct. 27-Nov. 19

New work by Jenny Shircliff with guest artist Anne Huntington. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. with the gallery talk on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;

Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“THIS IS NOT THE END”

Through Nov. 4

Photo-based work by Native Americans from seven different tribes. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“BEYOND THE FRAME”

Through Nov. 4

Photography by UofL professor Mary Carothers.

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“EVERLASTING REMAINS”

Through Nov. 4

Photography by UofL associate professor Mitch Eckert. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Schneider Hall Galleries, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville

2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu/art

“CHALLENGED LANDSCAPES: IN CITY, ON LAND, OVER WATER”

Through Nov. 12

Group photography show. Part of the

Louisville Photo Biennial.

Southwest Regional Gallery, Southwest Branch,

Louisville Free Public Library

9725 Dixie Highway

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays

and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

“IN THE GARDEN”

Through Nov. 26

An installation centered around the portrait

of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.

“STORIES RETOLD”

Through Jan. 7

American art from the Princeton University

Art Museum.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“CAIRO: MOTHER OF THE WORLD”

Through Nov. 25

Photographs by Madison Cawein. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art