What To See: Louisville Area Art Gallery Listings

What To See: Gallery Roundup
BY Jo Anne Triplett | [email protected]
A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a
selection of current exhibitions.
“THE LITTLE MERCIES”
Through Dec. 15
Social justice photography by Jon Cherry. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS
AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES:
BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays,
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“ACTION!”
Through Nov. 30
Solo show of action photographs by Jerry Koufeldt. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
820 E. Market St.,
New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays,
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
sointoart.org
“7X7”
Through Nov. 12
Group photography show. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Bernheim Gallery, Main Branch, Louisville Free Public Library
301 York St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
“PURPOSE AND REPURPOSE”
Through Nov. 10
Group photography exhibition featuring Kimara Wilhite and Fred DiGiovanni. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St.,
New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays,
noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“SLOW DRIP”
Through Nov. 26
Solo show by Arynn Blazer.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“THE UNDERGROUND
RAILROAD: THE STILL FAMILY & CHARLES NALLE”
Through Nov. 11
Paintings and drawings by
Mark Priest.
“THROUGH THE LENS: THE
PHOTOGRAPHY OF DON BECK”
Through Nov 25
Photography by long time News and Tribune photographer Don Beck. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“THIS IS MY LAND”
Through Nov. 12
Photographs of animals by James Behmke. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St.,
New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
chestnutsandpearls.com
OPEN STUDIO LOUISVILLE
JURIED EXHIBITION
Through Nov. 18
Show of some of the artists featured in Louisville Visual Art’s Open Studio.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays,
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
louisville.edu/cressman
“COLD ATTENTION: ABSTRACT PHOTOGRAPHS”
Through Nov. 12
Photographs by Lisa Beskin and makalani bendele. The closing reception is on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Darby Forever Gallery at Surface Noise
600 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.
“WOLEK/NATION THIS
AND THAT”
Through Nov. 4
Photographs by Joe Wolek and John Nation. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,
12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“RESURRECTION”
Through Nov. 20
New paintings by Margaret Archambault in her first solo show in six years.
garner LARGE
1013 Bardstown Road
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnerlarge.com
“NATURING”
Through Nov. 14
Exhibition featuring the photography of Carol Henry. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Goodall Gallery
329 Stilz Ave.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.
goodallgallery.com
“FREAKY DEAKY”
Through Nov. 3
Halloween group show.
“WHERE THE TRACKS
BECOME TREES”
Nov. 4-30
Collage and mixed-media works by Damon Thompson.
Grady Goods
620 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 12-5 p.m.
gradygoods.com
“THERE AND BACK AGAIN”
Through Nov. 12
Photography by Daniel Andis. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery
1931 E. Spring St.,
New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
artseed.art
“THOMAS HART SHELBY:
A 50 YEAR JOURNEY IN
PHOTOGRAPHY”
Through Nov. 15
Retrospective exhibition of photographs by Thomas Hart Shelby. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Hyland Gallery
721 E. Washington St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
hylandglass.com
“WHAT YOU SAY?”
Through Dec. 14
Rock n’ roll photos by Dave Cronen. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Julius Friedman Gallery, Photographic Archives, University of Louisville
2215 S. Third. St., Ekstrom Library
Hours: Mondays-Fridays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
louisville.edu/archives
“PAR AVION AND
DOCUMENTARY FICTIONS”
Through Nov. 11
Photographs by Ted Wathen. The artist talk is on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“NEW YORK CITY”
Through Nov. 30
Photography by Gene Spatz. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays,
11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
koregallery.com
“HISTORICAL PHOTOGRAPHS OF JOSEPH PILATES”
Through Nov. 15
Personal collection of Jodey Lowber featuring work of photojournalist I. C. Rapoport. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“BITCOIN FROM HEAVEN”
Through Nov.11
Computer generated photorealistic photographs by Tim Portlock. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WE DON’T WITHER”
Through Dec. 18
Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“FROM THE HEADS OF THE HOLLERS”
Through Dec. 29
Photographs by Shelby Lee Adams. Part of the Louisville
Photo Biennial.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays,
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
“PLACES & PUZZLES”
Oct. 27-Nov. 19
New work by Jenny Shircliff with guest artist Anne Huntington. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. with the gallery talk on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;
Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“THIS IS NOT THE END”
Through Nov. 4
Photo-based work by Native Americans from seven different tribes. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“BEYOND THE FRAME”
Through Nov. 4
Photography by UofL professor Mary Carothers.
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“EVERLASTING REMAINS”
Through Nov. 4
Photography by UofL associate professor Mitch Eckert. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Schneider Hall Galleries, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu/art
“CHALLENGED LANDSCAPES: IN CITY, ON LAND, OVER WATER”
Through Nov. 12
Group photography show. Part of the
Louisville Photo Biennial.
Southwest Regional Gallery, Southwest Branch,
Louisville Free Public Library
9725 Dixie Highway
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays
and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
“IN THE GARDEN”
Through Nov. 26
An installation centered around the portrait
of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.
“STORIES RETOLD”
Through Jan. 7
American art from the Princeton University
Art Museum.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“CAIRO: MOTHER OF THE WORLD”
Through Nov. 25
Photographs by Madison Cawein. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art