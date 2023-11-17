UofL Expands Award, Helping Students In Nearby States Reduce Tuition Costs

The University of Louisville is making it easier for students in neighboring states to attend the school. UofL’s Border Benefit award was created to assist students in the surrounding states in making college more affordable. The program is already available to ‘accepted’ first time freshmen and transfer students from all counties in Illinois and Indiana, as well as some counties in Ohio, Tennessee, and Missouri, specifically counties that surround the Nashville and St. Louis Metro Areas.

Beginning next fall semester in 2024, the award will expand to include all counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

Students in these areas can receive up to $16,000 per year award which helps to reduce their tuition to in-state levels.

Since the award began in 2022, 465 students have benefitted from the program.

“The Border Benefit expansion is just one example of UofL’s dedication to increasing access to and affordability of education,” said Jim Begany, vice president of enrollment management in a release. “We’re eager to help more students find success and earn their college degree without an overwhelming financial burden.”

Incoming students automatically receive the renewable award upon admission to UofL. No extra applications are necessary, however students must submit the UofL Take Flight Application by May 1 for admission to enter UofL in the Fall.