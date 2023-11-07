Tuesday Tracklist: Rocky Horror, Elvis, Boa Boys, Wolfmother, And More (11/7)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs they’ve got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author’s email below.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — “Time Warp”

I’ve never been one for “real” horror movies — the ones with jumpscares and hardcore gore, etc. — but I have been a fan of this campy cult classic since I was a teenager, and rewatching it was how I spent my Halloween night. It’s just so catchy.

Wolfmother — “Joker and the Thief“

I think I first heard this song last night at the UofL men’s basketball game — I guess it’s a mainstay there? Makes sense — it’s very suited for a big stadium and for a guy to air guitar unabashedly, putting his entire gotdang heart into it, on camera for several minutes, as happened last night.

West Side Story — “America“

Despite its issues (for one thing, a trans character earning acceptance into a blatantly racist gang is, uh, not exactly a win for equality), this adaptation of “West Side Story” is the superior one; it fleshes out the characters and their environments and motivations and the history of the neighborhood so beautifully and richly. It’s a masterpiece, and the Anita/Bernardo storyline is honestly more engrossing than the Tony/Maria one. For example: this song.

Elvis Presley — “(You’re The) Devil in Disguise”

So, I saw the movie “Priscilla” on Sunday. It was great — very atmospheric, very calm, very much the opposite, visually and thematically, of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” This movie is largely about Elvis’s wife, Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu), and the ups and downs — including his abuses and infidelity — of their relationship. As I left the theater, this song kept popping up in my head — it’s about a cheating woman, but it might as well be about Elvis himself.

Lebo M — “He Lives In You“

Lotta songs from musicals this week, I guess.



Boa Boys — “Drips” *

I’m super surprised I haven’t included this song on a previous track given that it’s one of my go–to recs when people ask me about local music I like. Boa Boys (formerly known as Boa) have a unique, sunny, groovy sound that I very much dig, and this is one of their best tracks.



Various Halloween lo-fi playlists on YouTube

Though my Halloween wasn’t ultra-exciting (see above), I kept the seasonal spirit up throughout most of October by listening to Halloween-themed lo-fi playlists, which are now pretty much the entirety of my YouTube homepage, during my workday. They helped.