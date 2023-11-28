Tuesday Tracklist: Jack Harlow, Fujii Kaze, Afrodamus, And More (11/28)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs they’ve got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author’s email below.

No theme this week. Just songs I like. A chance for me to share some tunes you might like and maybe some that you’ve never heard before. Here the whole list of Tuesday Tracklist music here on Spotify.

Jack Harlow – “First Class”*

Despite the naysayers about Harlow’s somewhat awkward halftime show at the Detroit Lions game over the holiday, Louisville still supports Harlow’s efforts to always shout out the city he loves. So instead of joining in the shitshow, we’re just going to give a shoutout and, like the song, Harlow’s love for Louisville is First Class.

Men I Trust – “Tree Among Shrubs”

Wether or not there are any men you trust, this song is a great listen. With gentle vocals and a nice beat, this was the song that introduced me to Men I Trust and one of the tunes I have in heavy rotation.

Kiana and the Sun Kings – “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing”*

One of Louisville’s greatest bands, blending jazz, fusion, funk with Kiana Del’s iconic vocals. This song is a great showcase of their talent and skill as songwriters. Listen to this song and the rest of their latest release, Monarch

Hojean – “You Ain’t Gotta”

You ain’t gotta but maybe you should. This song has some deep 90s-style funk and r&b licks, somewhat surprising for such a young artist.

Afrodamus – “Afro 3.0″*

Originally from “Detroit,” Afrodamus has been making music from the ‘Ville. This Afro 3.0 is my first introduction to Afrodamus and I’ll be listening to much more. Bonus, Afro also keeps a pretty sweet Vlog.

Fujii Kaze – “Hana”

A new track by one of my favorite young artists, Fujii Kaze. He’s proving again that his songwriting is top notch and that he’s got a great grasp on what makes a song work. It helps that he’s got a beautiful spirit and presence onscreen and live.