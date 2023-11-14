Tuesday Tracklist: Frankie Leo, Q, Kyle Dion, White Reaper And More (11/14)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs they’ve got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author’s email below.

No theme this week. Just a list of songs that feel good at the start of a new holiday season.

Frankie Leo – Wyoming*

A gentle acoustic moment with local strummer Frankie Leo. We like the name too.

Q – Today

On my recent trip to Seoul, I discovered this song and it has been in my super heavy rotation since. I love the way that young artists are gripping onto ‘80s song formats and this is a great example.

White Reaper – Pink Slip*

A great song about taking one’s time to grow up.

LP – Lost on You

LP is a longtime favorite. I love their music, androgyny and I love an appropriate warble. Also let me say that folks who are good at whistling, mesmerize me.

My Morning Jacket – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”*

I am always ready for a holiday, and I refuse to delay the happiness of listening to holiday music. I especially love the solo performance Jim James gives of this song.

DeVita – Bonnie and Clyde

Another discovery during my time in Seoul. It’s a nice R&B moment with an adorable video.

1200- Jingle Bells*

Jecorey Arthur does a great take on a simple holiday tune. Definitely a nice one for the season.

Kyle Dion – Hands to Yourself

This song seamlessly slides through genres, and is entirely very fresh at the same time. It’s one of my favorites tunes of the last year. Clearly, this young person has some good influences…maybe a bit of Curtis Mayfield, a little Arthur Lee, Sly Stone and some Lenny Kravitz vibes as well.

Gregory James – Blanket Statement*

Smooth. There’s something ‘80s yacht rock about it. Definitely should be a song in your heavy rotation.