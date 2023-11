The Whirling Tiger will host The Snow Ball, a toy drive and concert to benefit the Center for Women and Families, next Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m.

The show will feature sets from local bands/artists Mod Kiddo, Air Chrysalis, and Inflight Entertainment.



Guests are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toys and to dress according to a “winter dance” theme. (The Whirling Tiger itself recently turned into a themed popup for the holiday season.)

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 on the day of.