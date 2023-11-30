The Louisville Zoo’s ‘Pawsome’ Holiday Event Kicks Off This Weekend

Before we start, can we get a collective, “awww” for the really adorable photo the zoo sent with the announcement? I mean, how yummy and sweet is this?

Ok, but the real business is that Quannik, our gentle giant polar bear, is hosting “Quannik’s Beary Happy Holiday.” During this event — happening the first three weekends of December — the zoo will transform itself into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed activities and animal experiences. The Gift shop will also be hosting a “Letter to Santa” station.

Saturday Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit guests of the zoon and their diligent workers, the holiday elves, will bring special sweet treats that will be available for purchase. These will include s’mores, hot chocolate and cookies that can be decorated.

Guests of the zoo can participate in a month-long scavenger hunt. Those who complete at least half of the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing for zoo-themed prizes. The game is easily joinable by guests who scan the QR code upon arrival to the zoo.

Quannik’s Beary Happy Holiday is included in Zoo admission and memberships. For a detailed schedule of animal enrichment activities planned for our beloved animals and more, visit louisvillezoo.org/bearyhappy.

Activities are subject to change without notice due to weather or the needs of the animals.

Additionally, the zoo is celebrating its “Wild Winter Days” with Kroger through Feb. 29. The Wild Winter Days offer discounted Zoo admissions and a chance for zoo patrons to donate to the Dare to Care Food Bank which helps food insecure families throughout our area.

If guests bring at least one non-perishable food item, they may purchase discounted zoo passes for $10/adult and $7 per child or senior. For each admission, a quarter will be donated to support the Zoo’s direct conservation efforts.