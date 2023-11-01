Sweater Fest Announces 2023 Lineup

Sweater Fest, an all-ages festival of mostly-local music, will return for its third year from 12-11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Headliners. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and will be available for purchase this Friday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m.

Snooper will headline; other acts on the lineup include Anemic Royalty, TABS, Black Sheep Mobb, Surfaced, The Ego Trippers, Rat Motel, Terminal Axon, Antithesis, qwerty, Lucky Star, and Sharp Stars.