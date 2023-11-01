Sweater Fest Announces 2023 Lineup

Sweater Fest, an all-ages festival of mostly-local music, will return for its third year from 12-11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Headliners. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and will be available for purchase this Friday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m.
Snooper will headline; other acts on the lineup include Anemic Royalty, TABS, Black Sheep Mobb, Surfaced, The Ego Trippers, Rat Motel, Terminal Axon, Antithesis, qwerty, Lucky Star, and Sharp Stars.
Sweater Fest will also feature an ugly sweater contest, a scavenger hunt, vendors, art, a video game tournament, and a winter coat drive benefiting Feed Louisville. (Seamus Coyle, the event’s creator and lead guitarist in Anemic Royalty, told LEO that guests at the first Sweater Fest in 2021 filled “two truck beds full” with coats and sweaters.)