Rudolph’s Run, A Christmas-Themed Scavenger Hunt That Takes Players Around Louisville, Returns This Week

You may have taken a ride with Danger Run around Halloween, but are you ready to do a merrier holiday scavenger hunt with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer –– without leaving your car?

Rudolph’s Run, which starts this Friday, Dec. 1, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 23, is a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt that takes the participant through local neighborhoods that have particularly notable displays of Christmas lights and decorations.

The game starts at New Albany Plaza (355 State Street, New Albany, IN) and ends at the Paristown Fête de Noël.

The premise of Rudolph’s Run is that Santa has lost pieces of his list, and Rudolph needs help from the participants to solve clues and puzzles from their smartphones as they drive around the city.

The whole thing takes 90-120 minutes to complete, according to the company, but it does not have to be completed all in one night. The game also has two levels of difficulty: the Standard Route option, which has hints and easier puzzles; and the Cluemaster’s Cut, which includes harder puzzles but no hints.

Players can also play “Naughty Or Nice” at Pope Lick Park, one of two 30-minute indoor escape rooms with hot chocolate and cookies.

Tickets are $30 per carload.