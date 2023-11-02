My Morning Jacket’s Jim James To Open 2023 Festival Of Faiths

The multicultural interfaith arts festival Festival of Faiths recently announced that Jim James, the lead singer of My Morning Jacket, will perform at the festival’s opening celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption (433 S. 5th St.)

James will play “soulful music reflective of this year’s theme,” “Sacred Hearts, Sacred Minds: Embodying Love,” according to the event schedule. The opening ceremony will also feature young Louisvillians “teaching traditional greetings from their diverse faith traditions.”

The Festival of Faiths runs from Nov. 15-18 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and will feature dialogue sessions, mandalas, music, workshops, and more. Tickets are $25 for one session or $225 for an all-access pass.

In the meantime, check out some of James’ music below.