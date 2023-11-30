Louisville-Area Students: Want To See Your Art On A TARC?

TARC recently announced that it’s looking for local students to create new artwork for its Design-A-Bus contest in honor of its upcoming 50th anniversary.

This year’s theme, “The Periodic Elements of Louisville,” comes from TARC’s partnership with the Kentucky Science Center. (Past partnerships have included the Louisville Free Public Library for the theme “Every Journey, a Story” and the Louisville Orchestra for the theme “Music in Motion.”)

The theme aims to showcase “50 significant places of importance in our community that make us who we are.” Students who want to enter the contest should “think about a place of importance within their community that formed a lasting memory, then create an illustration about that experience.”

Students in elementary, middle, and high school in Jefferson, Oldham, or Bullitt counties in Kentucky and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana are eligible to enter.

Here’s how to submit an entry:

Make a square design (preferably 8 in. by 8 in. or 11 in. by 11 in. on white paper or digitally)

Save it as a JPG or PDF

Fill out the entry form

Entries are due by Friday, Feb. 9.

Twelve contest winners will see their art on TARC buses after Derby next year and will get to ride on a TARC in the 2024 Pegasus Parade.

“Design-a-Bus is a wonderful opportunity to get young people in our community excited about public transit and a local treasure like the Kentucky Science Center,” TARC executive director Carrie Butler said in a press release. “Our employees look forward to seeing the hundreds of submissions and selecting the winners, and showcasing the talents of our city’s young artists.”