Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Thanksgiving Week

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Nov. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Ben Flug and special guest Griffin Sciarra, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Eric Kimbrough’s Pre-Thanksgiving Comedy Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9 p.m. — High Horse 4th Birthday Celebration with The Jesse Lees and a 70s-themed party and costume contest, High Horse Saloon.

Thursday, Nov. 23

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Friday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here to win 2 free tickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 25

7 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here to win 2 free tickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, secret show in New Albany. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 29

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Sam Tallent, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Nick Simmons, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Clint Coley, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 2023! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 2023! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy secret show in Jeffersonville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 2023! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7 p.m. — Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love! The Brown Theatre. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 2023! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch, The Louisville Palace. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here to win 2 free tickets to see Chelsea Handler at The Palace (last day to enter is Nov. 27)

7 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 5

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 7

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Comedy is Good for the Soul with headliner Jesse Johnson, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $15

10:15 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. — Rich Guzzi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Max Manticof, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 11

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. — Chalk It Up Louisville, Planet of the Tapes. Free

7 p.m. — The Brewery Comedy Tour, Noble Funk Brewery. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — David Lucas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 14

7:30 p.m. – Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Matt Bellassai, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chris Harvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

7:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Will Hardesty, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. –Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 16

7 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Shane Gillis LIVE, the Brown Theatre. Tickets (Sold out)

7:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Stewart Huff, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Shane Gillis LIVE, the Brown Theatre. Tickets (Sold out)

9:45 p.m. — Yannis Pappas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ryan O’Flanagan, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Holiday Hilarity at TEN20, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter here to win 2 free tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 21

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 23

7 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ran Barnaclo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Katherine Blanford, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 24

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.