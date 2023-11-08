Jay Pharaoh. Publicity photo.
Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Nov. 8

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom.)

Wednesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Nathan Alexander and special guest Grant Volkmar, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Steve Hofstetter, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Daniel Van Kirk, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Thursday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

7 p.m. — Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour, The Kentucky CenterTickets

7 p.m. — Improv Anonymouse presents: Get Stuffed! Goodwood Brewery, 636 E. Main St.

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 11

6 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 4:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

7 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Intrusive Thots, Planet of the TapesTickets

9 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 7:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Nov. 12

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7 p.m. — David Jolly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Nov. 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 14

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Gwenn Sunkel, Gravely Brewing CoFree tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ahren Belisle, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer CoTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill (improv), Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 18

7 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Danny Hucks’s 40th Birthday Comedy Show, TEN20 Craft BreweryFree tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy early show, KaijuFree

7 p.m. — Christian Johnson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

9 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy early show, KaijuFree

Monday, Nov. 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 21

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Eric Kimbrough’s Pre-Thanksgiving Comedy Show, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 23

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Friday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 25

7 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, secret show in New Albany. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:45 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 29

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Nick Simmons, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Clint Coley, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the TapesFree

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy secret show in Jeffersonville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love! The Brown TheatreTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch, The Louisville PalaceTickets

7 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 5

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 7

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Comedy is Good for the Soul with headliner Jesse Johnson, 21st In GermantownTickets $15

10:15 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. — Rich Guzzi, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Max Manticof, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper EleamKyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.