Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Nov. 8

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom.)

Wednesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Nathan Alexander and special guest Grant Volkmar, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Steve Hofstetter, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Daniel Van Kirk, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Thursday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

7 p.m. — Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

7 p.m. — Improv Anonymouse presents: Get Stuffed! Goodwood Brewery, 636 E. Main St.

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 11

6 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 4:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

7 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Intrusive Thots, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 7:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 12

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — David Jolly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Nov. 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 14

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Gwenn Sunkel, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ahren Belisle, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill (improv), Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 18

7 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Danny Hucks’s 40th Birthday Comedy Show, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy early show, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Christian Johnson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy early show, Kaiju. Free

Monday, Nov. 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 21

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Eric Kimbrough’s Pre-Thanksgiving Comedy Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 23

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Friday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 25

7 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, secret show in New Albany. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 29

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Nick Simmons, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Clint Coley, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy secret show in Jeffersonville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love! The Brown Theatre. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ian Lara, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch, The Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — Lil Duval, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 5

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 7

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Comedy is Good for the Soul with headliner Jesse Johnson, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $15

10:15 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Lil Sasquatch, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. — Rich Guzzi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Max Manticof, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.