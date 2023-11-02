Louisville Bats Announce 2024 Opponents — With Jack-O’-Lanterns

Can you guess which logo matches which team?

On Tuesday (that is, Halloween), the Louisville Bats announced the opponents for their 2024 season in a unique (and seasonally appropriate) way — with jack-o’-lanterns carved by Bats staff members.

The results, as they said, were… mixed.

The team’s upcoming opponents include the St. Paul Saints, Columbus Clippers, Charlotte Knights, Toledo Mud Hens, Iowa Cubs, Gwinnett Stripers, Omaha Storm Chasers, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Indianapolis Indians, and Nashville Sounds.

The Bats’ 2024 regular season is currently scheduled for March 29-Sept. 22. Single game tickets are not yet available, but season tickets for a full or half season are available with a $150 deposit.

The Bats ended their 2023 season in late September with two wins against the Iowa Cubs.