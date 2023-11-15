Louisville Arts & Crafts Show WinterFair! To Return

The arts and crafts show WinterFair! will return to All Peoples (4936 Brownsboro Rd.) for its 33rd year on Friday, Dec. 1, from 2-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The fair, whose tagline is “Uncommon Gifts for Uncommon People,” will feature more than 60 juried artists and artisans selling works in a variety of mediums, including pottery, paintings, jewelry, textiles, fiber, wood, glass, and more.

Proceeds from an art raffle at WinterFair! will benefit STITCH, a local group that teaches refugee women to sew.

The event will also feature works by All Peoples church members on display in the Roberta Marx Gallery.

Check out some of the works that’ll be on display this year in the fair’s preview album.