Kentucky Hospital Association Says Its Annual Survey Shows State Continues To Have An ‘acute shortage’ of health care workers

This story is by Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The Kentucky Hospital Association’s annual Workforce Survey Report says Kentucky suffers from an “acute shortage” of health care workers, with nearly 13,000 job vacancies in hospitals across the state at the end of 2022.

“While the shortage of health-care workers is nationwide, it has hit the commonwealth especially hard, and KHA is working with multiple partners to find ways to address the challenges,” KHA President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Galvagni said in a news release.

The KHA Workforce Survey Report provides an in-depth look at the non-physician hospital workforce in Kentucky. It found that Kentucky had a 15% vacancy rate among that workforce in 2022.