Jurassic Quest Brings Dinosaurs Back To Louisville For One Weekend Only

The popular Jurassic Quest is heading back to Louisville for one weekend only. The Jurassic Quest experience claims it is North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience and it is bringing their large collection of photorealistic dinosaurs to the Kentucky Exposition Center (937 Phillips Ln.) from Jan. 12 – 15.



At Jurassic Quest families can walk through 165 million years of prehistory including the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods while learning about the beasts that wandered the plains, forests and waters of the earth.

There will be animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils. For the little ones, there is a “Triceratots” soft-play area.

Tickets are on sale now and advance purchase is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at jurassicquest.com/upcoming-events. Kids under 2 are free.



Connect with Jurassic Quest:

facebook.com/jurassicquest

Instagram: @jurassicquest

twitter.com/Jurassic_Quest