‘It’s All A Blur’: Drake And J. Cole To Play Lexington’s Rupp Arena In March

You used to call him on his cell phone and now he’s coming to Kentucky. Four-time Grammy-winning artist Drake is bringing his “It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour to Kentucky at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Saturday, March 10.

Accompanying Drake on this leg of the tour is another Grammy- award winner, J. Cole.

Ticket sales begin for a Cash App presale where Cash App card holders can unlock early access to tickets. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. through Thursday Nob. 16 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. on drakerelated.com.

As usual, here’s a bit of music to get you excited:

Drake

J. Cole