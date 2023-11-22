Hurry Down The Chimney: LEO’s Holiday Shopping/Gift Guide

Here is LEO’s holiday shopping guide — some specific gift ideas, some not. Some are simply a request for space or the return of days gone by. Whatever it is, we hope you find a little direction for gift-giving to the people in your life, and that you get everything your heart desires this holiday season. We even hope the same for the politicians and others who caught our attention this year, except for Trump. That guy can stub his toe and chew on the box of coal he is certainly due for the holidays.

For the Extravagant Cookie Fan

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe’s/$4.29

Trader Joe’s, 4600 Shelbyville Rd.

traderjoes.com

I have a friend who calls these cookies “Christmas Crack” — so if you have an addictive personality, it’s best to avoid them. Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe’s are an over-the-top holiday delight. The Oreo-style cookies are covered in dark chocolate, then sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy inside and out. The box holds 10 cookies, which is not nearly enough. Buy several for gift-giving and yourself and buy early (it’s only available during November and December). Just don’t waste them on Santa. —Jo Anne Triplett

For The Brunch Fan

Brunch at Paseo

Paseo, 900 Baxter Ave.

Paseolouisville.com

One of the coolest perks of my job is getting to go to soft openings and media tastings at new restaurants. It’s a symbiotic relationship — we get free (and often amazing) food; the restaurant staff get to practice their routines and get feedback on their menus. I’ve been to a few so far, but the most recent was a few days ago, at the Myriad Hotel’s Paseo.

It’s a chic restaurant, and I’d read enough snarky Jay Rayner reviews to anticipate that maybe its chic-ness would be an attempt to compensate for lackluster food, but how wrong I was — I’m still dreaming of that hummus brulée and those hotcakes (a surprisingly good combo together, BTW), that shakshuka and that strip steak with eggs. I just need an excuse to go back. A LEO holiday party, maybe? — Carolyn Brown

For Anglophiles in Kentucky

Kentucky Afternoon Tea/$40 per person

Brown Hotel

335 W. Broadway

brownhotel.com

Has someone (or several someones) in your family seen all six seasons of “Downton Abbey” — on repeat? Are they currently watching “The Crown”? Then my guess is they would love to experience that most sacred of British experiences, afternoon tea. The Brown Hotel’s Kentucky Afternoon Tea has the requisite tiny sandwiches with the crusts cut off, confections, and hot tea served in pinkie-up china cups. If tea isn’t really your thing, bourbon and wine are also available. The hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Sunday afternoon Tea is included as part of the celebration. Reservations are required; while initially planned for the holidays, it is so popular (sold out for this year) that The Brown is adding more dates in 2024. —Jo Anne Triplett

For the Groovy Goth or Wonderful Witch

Aurora Gallery And Boutique

1264 S. Shelby St.

auroragallerylouisville.com

Aurora Gallery is known for its shows of unique and outsider art. The gallery/boutique specializes in handmade and one-of-a-kind items. On a visit to Aurora, it isn’t unusual to find everything from earrings made with bones to candles made by witches. The gallery is debuting their next art show, “Tension,” on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6-10 p.m. For that show, each artist will use five feet of space however they wish to interpret their ideas about tension. Gift recommendations: jewelry by Hekas Creative, Throwin’ Bones Candles, and US Soaps. —Erica Rucker

For A Democrat In A Red State

Beshear Socks/$14

buysocksyouall.com

Ladies, show a little appreciation for our newly reelected governor with a pair of “I Love My Bae-Shear” Team Kentucky socks. Nothing shows your appreciation for Andy Beshear’s governing style like a pair of socks with his face on them. While calling him your bae may be a tad, shall we say, creepy, the socks are sure to aggravate your Republican relatives during the holidays. Which is an all-around win in my book. The Louisville-based company in Oxmoor Center sells many Kentucky-designed items besides socks, such as t-shirts, games, earrings, and glassware. Buy Socks You All is co-owned by Jennifer Hardin, Daniel Maddox, and Jack Mathis, who also owns the local store Work the Metal.—Jo Anne Triplett

For The Photographer

A Gift Card To Murphy’s Camera

1440 Bardstown Road

murphyscamera.com

I love any excuse to stop by Murphy’s. I’ve gotten most of my photo equipment in the last few years from there, but it’s fun to go and ogle the used lenses and camera bodies on the back wall even if you’re not making a purchase. A gift card to Murphy’s would make a great gift for a photographer not only because cameras and related accessories can be expensive, but also because it’s a great small business that needs the financial support more than, say, Amazon or Best Buy. — Carolyn Brown

For an Aspiring Foodie

Cooking Classes/Prices Vary

cookingatmillies.com

shannacakes.com

mesachefs.com/mesa-kids-cooking-school

freshchefexperience.com

cookingatthecottage.com

All I want for Christmas is to learn how to cook something more than (excellent) chili. Give me some Southern cooking with a drag queen at Cooking@Millies, or beautiful deserts at a ShannaCakes pop-up workshop. How about a delicious date night at Cooking at the Cottage, or a girls’ night out with paella and paired wine at Fresh Chef Experience? And maybe a little gift to yourself when the kids start making family dinner after taking classes across the river in New Albany at Mesa Kids Cooking School? These classes sell out fast, so act fast. This is the year for less stuff and more skills, please! —Tracy Heightchew

For Curated Local and Regional Gifts

Grady Goods

620 Baxter Ave.

gradygoods.com

LEO has written before about Grady Goods, but if you are looking for curated local goods from t-shirts to tarot cards, art, and all things in between, the Gradys have it for you. Some of my personal favorites include the Guided Hand Tarot by local artist Irene Mudd, who also has other stickers and merch, and jewelry by Lion Palace. If you have kids, the Just Rocks in a Box Crayons or the Puppet Kits by Cate and Levi are great. From old to young, Grady Goods really has something for everyone and all levels of taste. —Erica Rucker

For the Fair-Trade-Minded

Just Creations

2722 Frankfort Ave.

Justcreations.org

When cold weather comes, I love to put on these warm, warm woolen gloves fashioned by artisans in the Peruvian Andes where “cold” (er, “frio”) means something. I got them at Just Creations years ago, and they’re still going strong. —Robin Garr

For The Music Fan

The Return Of Forecastle

forecastle.com

I have griped about Forecastle before — it’s full of 19-year-olds on MDMA, there was that one tall guy who cut in front of me right before Still Woozy’s set, etc. — but I can’t be too mad. At the end of the day, it’s a big music festival in Louisville, one that brings big acts like Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator to Waterfront Park, and that’s pretty dang cool. I had mixed feelings about the festival deciding to “take a pause” this year, but I do hope it comes back. No matter my issues with it, it’s a boon for the city.—Carolyn Brown

For the Women In Your Life

A Day of Leaving Them The Hell Alone

I’m a mother, a wife, a human, and an editor of a paper that has weathered more than its fair share of storms, and what I want and wish for all women who are tired is a day where folks just leave you the hell alone. If you want to stay in bed, in pajamas, watching nonsense television or staring at the walls, I wish that for you in abundance this holiday season. First off, it’s a cheap gift. It won’t cost anyone more than the effort to just not bother you. I understand that for some of us with smaller children and needier spouses, this might be tough, but there are some ways to make it happen. First, put it at the top of your Christmas list. Then prepare your spouse, children, relatives, and friends for the imminent event and enjoy. I highly recommend a hot cup of Hojicha roasted green tea (Yamamotoyama Organic/$19.63 for 2-pack) and the Coop Eden pillow for neck and back support (Coop Home Goods Eden Bed Pillow/$76.80). Both are available via Amazon. —Erica Rucker

For Your Gridlocked Neighbor

I’ll Fly Away

flexjet.com

If you haven’t noticed all the construction around Louisville’s Holiday Manor, you probably don’t live or work anywhere nearby. Between the new Veterans Administration Hospital and the Bull Run Townhomes project, traffic in the already gridlocked neighborhood is near a standstill. The U.S. Veterans Administration itself took note: “There’s still more than two years to go until construction is finished, but its impacts are already being felt by nearby businesses and traffic,” the VA reported in August. “Although the area is seeing growth, it’s been a bumpy road so far for some as they deal with the big changes.” No kidding! Our suggestion: Tap some of the nearly $1 billion that’s flowing to developers and buy everyone in the neighborhood a piece of a helicopter-sharing program. Yeah, the hourly rate for a Flexjet helicopter is around $9,500, but that’s chump change in an $840 million project, right? —Robin Garr