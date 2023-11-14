House Rep. James Comer Calls Colleague A ‘Smurf’ And Catches Ridicule In Response

Today in Yiiiikes.

Are Republicans ever not ready to be the butt of jokes? I think not, and James Comer certainly picked up the mantle of the fool today.

Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz and Kentucky Republican James Comer got into a bit of an exchange during a House Oversight Committee hearing regarding the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

According to The Hill, Moskowitz made a comment about a loan that President Biden had made to his brother, which is under scrutiny as a piece of Biden’s finances. Moskowitz then turned the lens on Comer, saying that Comer has “gone on Fox News and told people that, while the president was out of office, he had a loan with his brother, and in a way, they were evading taxes.”

Moskowitz then sharpens the knife and questions Comer’s own business dealings with his brother, adding that, “And so, since you have framed that, and manipulated that with the American people — that Joe Biden did something wrong when he wasn’t in office — I just would like to know if you would like to use some of my time —”

Comer interrupted angrily (shocker, really, because projection is the ultimate boomerang) claiming that he purchased farmland from his brother who couldn’t afford to keep it or wanted to sell it (not really clear) but was intent on keeping that land in the family so Comer paid for it. Hmm.

Anyway, the two had some words and Comer called Moskowitz a Smurf. Yes, the adorable blue people in white pants. Comer said to Moskowitz, “[Y]ou look like a Smurf, here, just going around and all this stuff.” Perhaps because Moskowitz was wearing blue or maybe insinuating that he was being small?

Wow! Rep. Moskowitz just called out James Comer for the $200K loan he gave his brother and Comer got incredibly defensive and had a complete meltdown. Moskowitz absolutely torched him. pic.twitter.com/U3HEfYRTl2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 14, 2023

Well, Moskowitz certainly struck a tender nerve, and then he went on the app formerly known as Twitter to say this:

Gargamel was very angry today. https://t.co/aLMzok63g9 — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 14, 2023

and

I could live here, apparently https://t.co/zXxwTxgJws — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 14, 2023

Definitely enjoying this moment, Moskowitz also tweeted this:

Comer is out of his league here and showing once again how just fucking cringingly awkward the Republican party is. Yikes, a Smurf? Sir, you walked right into that one.

On top of the weird insult, the fact that Comer got really miffed at Moskowitz’s questioning of his business dealings with his own brother which seemed to expose a truly raw nerve for the Republican.

Comer wasn’t ready for prime time but jumped foolheartedly into the spotlight making false accusations against President Biden without providing evidence, and again in voicing his support of Think Tank leader, Gal Luft, who was charged in July with acting as an “unregistered agent of China.”

Comer’s current term, should probably be his last. He’s making Kentucky look bad.