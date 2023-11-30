Creed Bratton To Play Louisville Show In January

Creed Bratton, the actor and musician best known for playing the character Creed Bratton on “The Office,” will perform music and comedy at The Whirling Tiger on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of.

This isn’t the first time an “Office” star has performed in Louisville. David Koechner (aka Todd Packer) has hosted “Office” trivia at the Louisville Comedy Club — in character! — at least twice; Bratton himself played at The Big Stomp last October and performed at Headliners in 2016. (Check out LEO’s interview with Bratton here.)

Check out some of (the character) Creed Bratton’s best moments or (the real person) Creed Bratton’s music below.



