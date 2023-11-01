Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos In Southern Indiana This Weekend

Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, begins today; the holiday, an important celebration in Mexico and other Latin American countries, honors loved ones who have died.

This Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12-4 p.m., the City of New Albany will host a free Día de los Muertos event at Silver Street Park (2043 Silver St., New Albany, IN).

The celebration will include a screening of the Disney/Pixar movie “Coco,” performances of Latin dance, face painting, crafts, activities for kids, music, and food from La Catrina Mexican Kitchen.

There will also be a collaborative ofrenda, or altar, with photos of guests’ loved ones; attendees should bring copies of 4×6 photos of friends or family members who have died to place inside a frame they can decorate onsite.