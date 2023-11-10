Big Concert News: Travis Scott And AJR Coming To Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center

A big day for concert announcements in the ‘Ville. Both Travis Scott and AJR are coming to the KFC Yum! Center. Both tours bring huge acts and social responsibility to the local concert stage.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott added a Louisville date to his sold-out Utopia-Circus Maximus world tour for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the KFC Yum! Center. $2 from every ticket sold for Scott’s show will go toward his Cactus Jack foundation which helps kids in his hometown of Houston TX and considering that he is the first has grossed almost $80 million dollars on this tour, that’s a lot of help for Houston youth.

Tickets for the Travis Scott show went on sale at 4 p.m. today at travisscott.com, and we guess that like other cities, it’s best not to wait to get your tickets.

Listen to Travis Scott here:

AJR

The band of three brothers, AJR will be making a stop in Louisville next spring on their tour in support of their newest release The Maybe Man. The band will land at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, April 13. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

“In your mid-to-late twenties, you start to think about your life. There’s endless potential, but it’s also scary because you don’t know who you’re going to be. This album examines that personal existential crisis and the prevalent question of, ‘Who am I?’” AJR share said in a release. “We’ve experienced a lot this past year and decided to write about all the serious issues you face as you get older in the most AJR-way we could.”

$1 from every ticket sale for the AJR show will go towards a climate change non-profit, Planet Reimagined, that was founded by Adam Met.

Listen to AJR here