…And Breathe: Join KMAC And Louisville Passionist Earth & Spirit Center For Guided Meditations

While local museums are known for amazing art, great collections, and nifty gift shopping, occasionally they become places of solace and refuge. KMAC Contemporary Art Museum (715 W. Main St.) is leaning into creating a space for solace and giving weary shoppers and those who just need a break from the holiday season a place to relax.

In conjunction with Louisville’s Passionist Earth & Spirit Center, KMAC will offer two free 45-minute guided meditation sessions. These sessions will be led by Joe Mitchell, CP, and Kyle Kramer, CEO of the Passionist Earth & Spirit Center. These sessions will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, and the following Monday, Dec. 11.

Intended as an intentional holiday de-stress, these sessions are open to everyone and can be completed within the span of a lunch hour, lasting from noon – 12:45 p.m. each session. Registration is encouraged but not required.

The mission of the Passionist Earth & Spirit Center is to “cultivate transformative learning and service opportunities dedicated to mindful awakening, compassionate justice, and care for the Earth.”