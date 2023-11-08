8 Holiday Cocktails To Try In And Around Louisville This Season

Time to get into the spirit(s) of the season!

As the weather gets colder, a number of local restaurants and bars turn into Christmas-themed popups — or, in many cases, just add a new seasonal cocktail or two. Here’s a sample of the specialty drinks you can try in Louisville this fall/winter.

This list will definitely be expanded. Got a fall/winter cocktail on your restaurant or bar’s menu? Let us know at [email protected].

The Christmapolitan

Miracle on Market (Galaxie) | 732 E. Market St.

Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist.

The Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Miracle on Market (Galaxie) | 732 E. Market St.

Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube and coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice.

Naughty or Nice

Swizzle Dinner & Drinks (The Galt House Hotel) | 140 N. Fourth St., 25th floor

Bourbon, amaretto, lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup with a red wine float.

La Zucca Dolce (The Sweet Pumpkin)

Porcini | 2730 Frankfort Ave.