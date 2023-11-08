8 Holiday Cocktails To Try In And Around Louisville This Season

Time to get into the spirit(s) of the season!
As the weather gets colder, a number of local restaurants and bars turn into Christmas-themed popups — or, in many cases, just add a new seasonal cocktail or two. Here’s a sample of the specialty drinks you can try in Louisville this fall/winter.
This list will definitely be expanded. Got a fall/winter cocktail on your restaurant or bar’s menu? Let us know at [email protected].
The Christmapolitan
Miracle on Market (Galaxie) | 732 E. Market St.
Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist.
The Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r!
Miracle on Market (Galaxie) | 732 E. Market St.
Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube and coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice.
Naughty or Nice
Swizzle Dinner & Drinks (The Galt House Hotel) | 140 N. Fourth St., 25th floor
Bourbon, amaretto, lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup with a red wine float.
La Zucca Dolce (The Sweet Pumpkin)
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Rumchata Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur, Faretti Italian Biscotti Liqueur, half & half.
La Pera Rossa (The Red Pear)
Sunset Maker
Hauck’s Corner | 1000 Goss Ave.
Rosemary, lime, orgeat, Cointreau, Roku gin, Averna float.
Saturn and Lua
Paseo (inside The Myriad Hotel) | 900 Baxter Ave.
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Sour Mash Rye, cocoa-sumac infused rojo vermouth, foro amaro, crème de cacao y vanilla, orange peel. Served on the rocks with a cocoa-dusted rim.
Coyote Stories
Switchboard (inside The Myriad Hotel) | 900 Baxter Ave.
Citadelle Jardin d’ete Gin, Lustau Fino Sherry, Meletti Amaro, Rishi Chai Tea, Fee Bros Black Lemon Bitters.