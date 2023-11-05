5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/17-11/19)

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

12TH NIGHT

Ogle Cultural & Community Center, IU Southeast (4201 Grant Line Rd in New Albany, IN)

$10-$15 | 7 p.m.

This adaptation of the Shakespeare classic is set amidst Greek life at a college — also called IU, imagine that — in the late 90’s.

King John

Actors Theatre

$30 | 7-9 p.m.

This adaptation of a complex Shakespeare play has an added layer: all the roles are played by female and non-binary actors. (Check out Allie Fireel’s review of the production.)

November After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

Free for members, $17.50-$25 | 5-10 p.m.

Make art, hear some “immersive opera,” watch the movie “Victims of Sin,” learn about the history of Kentucky sugar chests and slavery, dance to DJ SpringBreak’s beats, and more.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$43 | 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

What if the Eras Tour were a drag show? Four mainstays of Le Moo’s drag brunches (Anya Androvna, Champagne, Eris Jolie, and Umi Naughty) will do their thing. Bring dollar bills for tips.

Derek Hough — Symphony Of Dance

Louisville Palace

$28.75+ | 7 p.m.

The “Dancing with the Stars” performer, along with an ensemble of dancers, will showcase top-notch moves in a variety of dance styles, including Latin, contemporary, ballroom, and more.