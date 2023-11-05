5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/10-11/12)

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Giselle

Brown Theatre

$39.20-$123.20 | 7:30 p.m.

This ballet has a heck of a plot — a young woman falls in love with a guy, he turns out to have been engaged to someone else the entire time, she goes insane when she learns the truth (understandable, honestly), then she dies. After that, she becomes a spirit in the underworld, and a group of female spirits who lure men into dancing ‘til they die try to make her man, well, dance ‘til he dies.

That said, the production is lovely. (Check out our photos of the show

North American Championship Rodeo

Freedom Hall

$9+ | 7 p.m.

Wrangle yourself a ticket to some awesome Western sports action. — bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and more. Yeehaw!

Shrek Rave

Mercury Ballroom

$24-$32 | 9 p.m.

It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a dance party themed around the titular green ogre of the much-memed movie franchise. Expect “All Star” to be played at least once, because, y’know, obviously.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

NuLu Jingle Fest

Shelby St. between Market St. and Nanny Goat Strut

Free | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Though the Christmas season is still several weeks away, why not get into the holiday spirit early? This festival will have meet-and-greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, an ugly sweater fashion show, a petting zoo, wreath-making classes, cookie decorating, and more.

Kentucky Veterans Parade and Celebration

Downtown Louisville, going east from 7th St. to 4th St.

Free | 12 p.m.

Military veterans (and a number of restored military vehicles) will march through downtown to celebrate their service.