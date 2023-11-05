5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (11/3-11/5)

ALL WEEKEND LONG

Vote early!

Your nearest polling location

Free | 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

This year, Kentucky’s governorship is up for grabs. The stakes are high — and the poll numbers are close, as of this writing. Get out and vote. While LEO hasn’t officially released an endorsement for this race, you can probably guess our pick.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Shania Twain & Country Divas Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$43+ | 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Maybe a regular drag brunch don’t impress you much, but this one, a show dedicated to Shania Twain and other queens of country music, just might. Anya Androvna, Stevie Dicks, Sydni Hampton, and Umi Naughty will perform.

Ceasefire Solidarity Rally

Beechmont Ball Park (181 Rochester Rd.)

Free | 2 p.m.

The Louisville Coalition for Gaza, Louisville SURJ, and other social justice groups will gather to speak out for peace and call out political and industrial profiteering in the Middle East.

Saints Pizza and Pub

Free | 7:30 LouCity will be back at the USL Eastern Conference Final for the ninth time this weekend, but, unfortunately, the match is an away game. (When it was a home game last year, the team won in overtime.) Cheer from a distance with fellow fans.

ColorFest at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

Day-of: $12 members, $15 non-member adults, children 13 and under free | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fall in love with the beautiful colors at Bernheim during this two-day festival, which will include pumpkin rolling, a corn pit, a “mud pie kitchen,” live music, and more seasonal fun.