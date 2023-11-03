3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/17-11/19)

Guests at Emo Nite sing and light up their phone flashlights to the song "Fireflies" by Owl City on Nov. 20, 2021.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Louisville Palace

$39.50+ | 8 p.m.

If you missed the chance to see Stevie Nicks play the KFC Yum! Center back in June, you can still make your “Dreams” a reality and “Go Your Own Way” to this Fleetwood Mac tribute act’s show.

NONAME

The Whirling Tiger

$40 | 8 p.m.

The rapper and spoken word poet Noname has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” with Chance the Rapper. At this show, she’ll be joined by Stout and Louisville’s own Nise the Nymph.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Emo Nite with Special Guest Secondhand Serenade (21+)

Headliners

$16 | 9 p.m.

This dance party is a big throwback to the glory days of emo music (and fashion), so expect to hear your favorite hits from the likes of Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, and more. (BTW, both of the Emo Nites I’ve been to have ended with a big group singalong of “Welcome to the Black Parade.”) Secondhand Serenade will perform a live guest spot.