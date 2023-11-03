3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/10-11/12)

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Music Without Borders: Musical Fantasies

St. Vincent De Paul Family Success Center (1029 South Preston St.)

Free (reservations required) | 7:30 PM

Local jazz/soul/R&B group Kiana & The Sun Kings will join the Louisville Orchestra for a free concert series that will feature modern and classical music to “transport you to realms of emotion and imagination through a diverse program.”

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Belushi Speed Ball Thrashgiving w/Arcanon, Overload, Busby Death Chair, Sanity Syndrome

Mag Bar

$10 | Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

Not gonna lie, the idea of a Belushi Speed Ball show fitting into the back room of Mag Bar makes me a little nervous — that’s a LOT of people and a LOT of movement and stuff getting thrown in a not-that-big space. Then again, the fans and the energy (and, of course, the costumes, the songs, etc.) are what make Belushi shows so special and such a treasure to the Louisville music scene. If you’ve never seen these thrashers* before, this is your chance.

P!NK TRUSTFALL TOUR

KFC Yum! Center

$110+ | 7:30 p.m.

P!nk, The pop hitmaker of “Just Give Me a Reason,” “Get The Party Started,” “Raise Your Glass,” is on tour to promote her newest album. She’ll be joined by Grouplove and KidCutUp.