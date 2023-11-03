3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (11/3-11/5)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3
Foreigner
Caesars Southern Indiana
$125.99+ | 8 p.m.
There’s no chance you won’t be singing along to this legendary 80s group’s anthems, because there are so many classics — “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and “Feels Like the First Time,” to name a few — that it’ll be impossible not to.
Hot Brown Smackdown w/ Electric Garden
Headliners Music Hall
$12-$15 | 8 p.m.
The bluegrass fusion/psychedelic Hot Brown Smackdown will be joined by the psychedelic/funk band Electric Garden. Sounds like a groovy time.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Born Cross Eyed
The Whirling Tiger
$15 | 8-11 p.m.
And speaking of groovy times: check out this Grateful Dead tribute band from Lexington.