3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (11/3-11/5)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Foreigner

Caesars Southern Indiana

$125.99+ | 8 p.m.

There’s no chance you won’t be singing along to this legendary 80s group’s anthems, because there are so many classics — “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and “Feels Like the First Time,” to name a few — that it’ll be impossible not to.

Hot Brown Smackdown w/ Electric Garden

Headliners Music Hall

$12-$15 | 8 p.m.

The bluegrass fusion/psychedelic Hot Brown Smackdown will be joined by the psychedelic/funk band Electric Garden. Sounds like a groovy time.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Born Cross Eyed

The Whirling Tiger

$15 | 8-11 p.m.

And speaking of groovy times: check out this Grateful Dead tribute band from Lexington.