10 Things Under $15 To Do In Louisville This Week (11/27-12/2)

Devin Person poses for a portrait in the backyard of Old Louisville Brewery, where he hosts a monthly gathering called Wizard Wednesday, on Sept. 28, 2022.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

The Moth StorySLAM – GIVE AND TAKE

Headliners

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Local storytellers will share experiences about “tit for tat, giving in, or seizing the crown for yourself.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Wizard Wednesday

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Professional wizard Devin Person celebrates the anniversary of becoming a wizard every year on Nov. 30. This year (unlike last year), his anniversary celebration won’t be public, but you can still enjoy a pint or two with him and his friends the day before and learn about what it means to be a wizard in Louisville.

Retro Wednesday 11/29 — “The Grinch” / “Elf”

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

$10/carload | Gates at 5:30 p.m., “The Grinch” at 6:30 p.m., “Elf” at 8 p.m.

Bring a blanket and a portable radio and enjoy these Christmas movies in an old-fashioned(ish) setting.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

OVW Wrestling TV Taping

Davis Arena (4400 Shepherdsville Rd.)

$10.60+ in advance | 7 p.m.

The OVW stars have been even more in demand since the debut of their Netflix series, “Wrestlers,” earlier this fall. Catch them in action while you can.

2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship — Round 1

KFC Yum! Center

$15 | 7 p.m.

The UofL women’s volleyball team (who are currently ranked No. 2) will face off against Wright State.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

Paristown Fête De Noël

Outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free to attend, but certain attractions are not; prices vary | Times vary

This annual holiday market has photos with Santa, ice skating, vendors, a mini train you can ride, and more.

Winter Festival of Hope

Tyler Park

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Even if you don’t live near Tyler Park, there’ll still be Christmas cheer (and live music and hot drinks) for all at this neighborhood festival.

The Roast of 2023!

Planet of the Tapes

$15 | 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Possibly sacrilege, probably hilarious: comedians will perform as celebrities who died this year (Bob Barker, Jimmy Buffett, etc.)

Holiday Silent Disco

3rd Turn Brewing

$10 | 8-11 p.m.

Dance your way into the holidays (silently) in your favorite seasonal attire.

Louisville Improvisors at Garner LARGE

Garner LARGE (1013 Bardstown Rd., alley entrance)

Pay what you want | 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Join these jokesters for their final show of 2023.