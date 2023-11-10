10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (11/6-11/10)

MONDAY, NOV. 6

Metal Monday w/Sadistic Creator

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

The free concert series returns for another week. Sadistic Creator, according to one event description, is apparently “ferocious, brutal metal,” which sounds about right.

Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball vs. UMBC Retrievers Men’s Basketball

KFC Yum! Center

$10+ | 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Cards as they kick off their 2023-2024 basketball season tonight and honor the late Denny Crum. (Note: the women’s team starts their season tonight, too, but their game is in Cincinnati.)

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

Vote!

Your nearest polling location

Free | 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

This year, Kentucky’s governorship is up for grabs. The stakes are high — and the poll numbers from early voting were reportedly close. One vote can make a difference!

While LEO hasn’t officially released an endorsement for this race, you can probably guess our pick.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

Myriad Hotel Grand Opening Celebration

The Myriad Hotel (900 Baxter Ave.)

Free | 4 p.m.

You might have already seen photos of the chic and colorful Myriad Hotel in the Highlands; this week, you can celebrate its official opening and get a tour, without having to pay to stay there.

Retro Wednesday 11/8 — A Christmas Story/Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

$10/carload | Gates at 5:30 p.m., first movie at 6:30 p.m.

Seeing a double feature of retro movies at a drive-in has a certain something about it, especially when it’s these two holiday classics.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

North American Championship Rodeo

Freedom Hall

$9-$26 | 7 p.m.

Wrangle yourself a ticket to some awesome Western sports action in this three-day rodeo — bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and more. Yeehaw!

Music Without Borders: Musical Fantasies

St. Michael Catholic School Gym

Free (reservations required) | 7:30 p.m.

Local jazz/soul/R&B group Kiana & The Sun Kings will join the Louisville Orchestra for a free concert series that will feature modern and classical music to “transport you to realms of emotion and imagination through a diverse program.”

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Festival of Trees & Lights 2023

Slugger Field

$10-$15 | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

We’ve still got a few weeks before Christmas and Hanukkah, but it’s not too early to enjoy seasonal fun — checking out hundreds of decorated trees and wreaths, taking photos with Santa, riding a train, and more.

Staged Reading Series

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$10.53-$12.87 | 7:30 p.m.

Looking For Lilith Theatre Company will be presenting a staged reading of Michelle Tyrene Johnson’s play “Green Book Wine Club Train Trip,” about a woman who time travels while on a weekend trip with friends and learns about her ancestors.

Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball vs. Chattanooga Mocs Men’s Basketball

KFC Yum! Center

$10+ | 7 p.m.

In case Monday’s basketball action wasn’t enough, have some more — the Cards are playing two home games this week.