10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (11/13-11/17)

MONDAY, NOV. 13

Metal Monday w/Bassoon

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Not “bassoon” as in the woodwind instrument, but Bassoon as in the NYC-based band that the music blog Dirty Impound referred to as “an unholy union of high-brow fusion and low-end sludge.”

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

Movie Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Show off your movie knowledge and win prizes.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Festival of Faiths Opening Celebration

Cathedral of the Assumption (433 S 5th St.)

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James will perform “soulful music reflective of this year’s theme,” “Sacred Hearts, Sacred Minds: Embodying Love,” at the opening of this local multicultural arts festival.

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

OVW Wrestling TV Taping

Davis Arena (4400 Shepherdsville Rd.)

$10.60+ in advance | 7 p.m.

The OVW stars have been even more in demand since the debut of their Netflix series, “Wrestlers,” earlier this fall. Catch them in action while you can.

The Emo Night Tour

The Whirling Tiger

$15+ | 7:30 p.m.

This dance party will be a blast from the past for those of us who grew up on (and/or still listen to) bands like My Chemical Romance, Panic! At The Disco, and more.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Magnificent Taste!

Edison Center (701 W. Ormsby Ave.)

$10 | 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

As a fundraiser for the Holiday Line, a program through the Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) that helps local families in need, try out a variety of dishes made by RCS staff.

10th Annual Birthday Sale!

Guestroom Records (1806 Frankfort Ave.)

No cover | 12 p.m.

Buy discounted records and possibly win some giveaways while supporting a local business.

“Oldest Louisville” Book Signing/Hangout

Hilltop Tavern

Free | 6-9 p.m.

If you liked the excerpt of Kevin Gibson’s book “Oldest Louisville,” which was our cover feature a few issues ago, meet the author and get your own copy of the book signed.

Fur-Baby Formal & LEO Celebarktion!

Club K9 Dog Park Bar

Free for humans, $10.75 per dog for a day pass (proof of vaccinations required) | 6-9:30 p.m.

In honor of their two Readers’ Choice wins this year (Best Bar: East Louisville and Best Place To Take Your Dog), Club K9 is hosting a dance “pawty” in which guests (four-legged and otherwise) are encouraged to dress in their fanciest finery.

12TH NIGHT

Ogle Cultural & Community Center, IU Southeast (4201 Grant Line Rd in New Albany, IN)

$10-$15 | 7 p.m.

This adaptation of the Shakespeare classic is set amidst Greek life at a college — also called IU, imagine that — in the late 90’s.