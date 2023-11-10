10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week (Including The Holiday Weekend)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

2nd Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Louisville StrEatery

Free | 5 p.m.

If you need a free hot meal for the holiday (or just want some company), stop by the StrEatery, whose staff invite you to “join us in counting our blessings.”

5th Annual T. Hanks Giving

The Merryweather

Free | 6 p.m.

Instead of Thanksgiving, it’s… Tom Hanks-giving. There’ll be trivia and food themed around the famous actor, and his movies will be playing on big screens throughout the day.

MagicHunks

Number 15 (121 W. Main St.)

$19.95+ | 8:30-11 p.m.

If you’ve seen “Magic Mike,” you know the deal. Buff dudes will dance and entertain you in a PG-13 way.

Go to the airport and people-watch

Muhammad Ali International Airport

Free | Whenever you want



If you have a combination of masochism (willing to slug through Thanksgiving Eve airport traffic) and curiosity (for, y’know, the people-watching), this once-a-year opportunity is for you.

THURSDAY, NOV. 23

Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K

Waterfront Park (Great Lawn South)

$42.99 to race (the last day to register is today) | 9-10:30 a.m.

If the idea of spending an entire day on your couch eating delicious food and watching a cute parade just sounds too darn hedonistic and fun, may I suggest waking up early to run a @!#&%$ race? On a holiday?

Friendsgiving Potluck

Club K9 Dog Bar

Free | 1-4 p.m.

Bring a dish and enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal, surrounded by lots of dogs.

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

SUGAR: THE NU-METAL PARTY

The Whirling Tiger

$14 | 8:30 p.m.

THE EVENT DESCRIPTION FOR THIS IS WRITTEN IN ALL CAPS, WHICH IS VERY FITTING. IF YOU’RE INTO LISTENING AND/OR MOSHING TO BANDS LIKE LINKIN PARK, SLIPKNOT, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, KORN, AND DISTURBED, THIS DJ PARTY IS FOR YOU.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Lynn Family Stadium

$15-$55 | 7:30 p.m.

The premise of this circus show is that a teenager who loves the 1950s is transported (via a dream) back to his favorite decade.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Louisville Cardinals Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats Football

Cardinal Stadium (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)

$141+ | 12 p.m.

This is bound to be a memorable showdown. . . for those who can get tickets. They’re pretty much all Verified Resale at this point (under a certain price point), but I think it’s a worthy purchase — it’s an important day in Kentucky college sports no matter who wins.

Houndmouth: 1 Night, 2 Night Tour w/ Mair

Headliners

$39.50 advance, $42.50 day of | 8 p.m.

Houndmouth, the New Albany alt-blues band best known for hits like “Darlin'” and “Sedona,” will return to their hometown(ish) for a two-night tour. (As of this writing, this show is the only one of the two that is not sold out.)