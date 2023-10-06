What To See: A Roundup Of Local Gallery Shows To See This Month

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“ACTION!”
Oct. 10-Nov. 30
Solo show of action photographs by Jerry Koufeldt.
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
820 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
sointoart.org
“PURPOSE AND REPURPOSE”
Oct. 6-Nov. 10
Group photography exhibition featuring Kimara Wilhite and Fred DiGiovanni. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a second reception on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“FLUX”
Through Oct. 15
Solo show of weavings by Meagan Smith.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: THE STILL FAMILY & CHARLES NALLE”
Through Nov. 11
Paintings and drawings by Mark Priest.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“THIS IS MY LAND”
Through Nov. 12
Photographs of animals and landscapes by James Behmke. The artist reception is Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a second reception on Saturday, Oct 28 from 2-5 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
chestnutsandpearls.com
“BLOOD VESSELS”
Through Nov. 4
Solo show by local artist Thaniel Lee.
The Common Gallery and The Portal
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
fifteen-twelve.com
“COLD ATTENTION: ABSTRACT PHOTOGRAPHS”
Oct. 6-Nov. 12
Photographs by Lisa Beskin and makalani bendele. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 with the closing reception on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Darby Forever Gallery at Surface Noise
600 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.
“TRANSPARENT/OPAQUE”
Through Oct. 14
Solo show of glass art by Ann Klem.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“ALL PHOTOGRAPHY IS FETISH”
Through Oct. 8
Photography by Mary Yates. Part of the Louisville
Photo Biennial.
garner LARGE
1013 Bardstown Road
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnerlarge.com
“INNER LANDSCAPES”
Through Oct. 8
Photography by Stephen Dorsett. Part of the
Louisville Photo Biennial.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
“NATURING”
Through Nov. 14
Exhibition featuring the photography of Carol Henry.
The artist talk is on Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Part of
the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Goodall Gallery
329 Stilz Ave.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.
goodallgallery.com
“THERE AND BACK AGAIN”
Through Nov. 12
Photography by Daniel Andis. The reception is Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with the artist talk on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2-4 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery
1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
artseed.art
“THOMAS HART SHELBY: A 50 YEAR JOURNEY IN PHOTOGRAPHY”
Through Nov. 15
Retrospective exhibition of photographs by Thomas Hart Shelby. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Hyland Gallery
721 E. Washington St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
hylandglass.com
“WHAT YOU SAY?”
Oct. 5-Dec. 14
Rock n’ roll photos by Dave Cronen. The opening reception is Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the
Louisville Photo Biennial.
Julius Friedman Gallery, Photographic Archives,
University of Louisville
2215 S. Third. St., Ekstrom Library
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
louisville.edu/archives
“PAR AVION AND DOCUMENTARY FICTIONS”
Through Nov. 11
Photographs by Ted Wathen. The artist talks are on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“OLD ROADS AND BROKEN RECORDS”
Through Oct. 29
Solo exhibition by Nick Doyle.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“NEW YORK CITY”
Oct. 3-Nov. 30
Photography by Gene Spatz. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
koregallery.com
“ILLUMINATING THE PAST”
Through Nov. 2
Photography by Kevin Rose Schultz. The artist talk and demo is on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Louisville Visual Art
1538 Lytle St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
louisvillevisualart.org
“INTERTWINED”
Through Oct. 18
New sculpture and paintings by Karen Boone. The artist talk is on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Mary Anderson Center Gallery, Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality
101 St. Anthony Drive, Mt. St. Francis, Indiana
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.
mountsaintfrancis.org
“THE WORK IN THE EVENING”
Through Oct. 7
New paintings by John Brooks.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“FROM THE HEADS OF THE HOLLERS”
Oct. 5-Dec. 29
Photographs by Shelby Lee Adams. The opening reception and book signing is Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
“UNEXPECTED”
Oct. 6-30
Photographs by Mark Lee Webb. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Pigment Gallery
1860 Mellwood Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
mellwoodartcenter.com
“PRESSMA/GIANELLONI: PERSPECTIVES”
Through Oct. 22
Photographs by C.J. Pressma and Marcelle Gianelloni. The reception is Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m. with the artist talk on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“EVERLASTING REMAINS”
Oct. 5-Nov. 4
Photography by UofL associate professor Mitch Eckert.
The opening reception is Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Schneider Hall Galleries, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu/art
“CAIRO: MOTHER OF THE WORLD”
Oct. 13-Nov. 25
Photographs by Madison Cawein. The opening
reception is Friday, Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m.
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art