What To See: A Roundup Of Local Gallery Shows To See This Month

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“ACTION!”

Oct. 10-Nov. 30

Solo show of action photographs by Jerry Koufeldt.

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

820 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.;

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

sointoart.org

“PURPOSE AND REPURPOSE”

Oct. 6-Nov. 10

Group photography exhibition featuring Kimara Wilhite and Fred DiGiovanni. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a second reception on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“FLUX”

Through Oct. 15

Solo show of weavings by Meagan Smith.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: THE STILL FAMILY & CHARLES NALLE”

Through Nov. 11

Paintings and drawings by Mark Priest.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“THIS IS MY LAND”

Through Nov. 12

Photographs of animals and landscapes by James Behmke. The artist reception is Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a second reception on Saturday, Oct 28 from 2-5 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

“BLOOD VESSELS”

Through Nov. 4

Solo show by local artist Thaniel Lee.

The Common Gallery and The Portal

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

“COLD ATTENTION: ABSTRACT PHOTOGRAPHS”

Oct. 6-Nov. 12

Photographs by Lisa Beskin and makalani bendele. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 with the closing reception on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Darby Forever Gallery at Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.

“TRANSPARENT/OPAQUE”

Through Oct. 14

Solo show of glass art by Ann Klem.

Gallery 104

Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“ALL PHOTOGRAPHY IS FETISH”

Through Oct. 8

Photography by Mary Yates. Part of the Louisville

Photo Biennial.

garner LARGE

1013 Bardstown Road

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnerlarge.com

“INNER LANDSCAPES”

Through Oct. 8

Photography by Stephen Dorsett. Part of the

Louisville Photo Biennial.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

“NATURING”

Through Nov. 14

Exhibition featuring the photography of Carol Henry.

The artist talk is on Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Part of

the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Goodall Gallery

329 Stilz Ave.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.

goodallgallery.com

“THERE AND BACK AGAIN”

Through Nov. 12

Photography by Daniel Andis. The reception is Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with the artist talk on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2-4 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery

1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

artseed.art

“THOMAS HART SHELBY: A 50 YEAR JOURNEY IN PHOTOGRAPHY”

Through Nov. 15

Retrospective exhibition of photographs by Thomas Hart Shelby. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Hyland Gallery

721 E. Washington St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

hylandglass.com

“WHAT YOU SAY?”

Oct. 5-Dec. 14

Rock n’ roll photos by Dave Cronen. The opening reception is Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the

Louisville Photo Biennial.

Julius Friedman Gallery, Photographic Archives,

University of Louisville

2215 S. Third. St., Ekstrom Library

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisville.edu/archives

“PAR AVION AND DOCUMENTARY FICTIONS”

Through Nov. 11

Photographs by Ted Wathen. The artist talks are on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“OLD ROADS AND BROKEN RECORDS”

Through Oct. 29

Solo exhibition by Nick Doyle.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“NEW YORK CITY”

Oct. 3-Nov. 30

Photography by Gene Spatz. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

koregallery.com

“ILLUMINATING THE PAST”

Through Nov. 2

Photography by Kevin Rose Schultz. The artist talk and demo is on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Louisville Visual Art

1538 Lytle St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

louisvillevisualart.org

“INTERTWINED”

Through Oct. 18

New sculpture and paintings by Karen Boone. The artist talk is on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mary Anderson Center Gallery, Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality

101 St. Anthony Drive, Mt. St. Francis, Indiana

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.

mountsaintfrancis.org

“THE WORK IN THE EVENING”

Through Oct. 7

New paintings by John Brooks.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“FROM THE HEADS OF THE HOLLERS”

Oct. 5-Dec. 29

Photographs by Shelby Lee Adams. The opening reception and book signing is Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“UNEXPECTED”

Oct. 6-30

Photographs by Mark Lee Webb. The opening reception is Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Pigment Gallery

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

mellwoodartcenter.com

“PRESSMA/GIANELLONI: PERSPECTIVES”

Through Oct. 22

Photographs by C.J. Pressma and Marcelle Gianelloni. The reception is Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m. with the artist talk on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“EVERLASTING REMAINS”

Oct. 5-Nov. 4

Photography by UofL associate professor Mitch Eckert.

The opening reception is Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Schneider Hall Galleries, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville

2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu/art

“CAIRO: MOTHER OF THE WORLD”

Oct. 13-Nov. 25

Photographs by Madison Cawein. The opening

reception is Friday, Oct. 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art