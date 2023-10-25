[Updated] More I-64/Sherman Minton Bridge Closures Are Coming. Here’s What You Need To Know

Sherman Minton Bridge remains under construction with new lane closures for the rest of the year recently announced.

Oh, the bridge closures are coming. If you’re a LEO-reading Hoosier or an Indiana-going Louisvillian, here’s what you need to know as the Sherman Minton Renewal continues: Sherman Minton is closed in both directions until further notice.

New Bridge Closure Dates:

Westbound I-64 will be closed over the weekend beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Westbound I-64 will be closed over the weekend beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

Eastbound I-64 will be closed over the weekend beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

Eastbound I-64 will be closed for nine days in mid-December. Specific dates and times will be provided once schedule is confirmed.

The full directional closures will allow for the implementation of Phase 4 work safely.

More Info from the Sherman Minton Renewel Project:

During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-64 westbound exit ramp to New Albany will be closed along with the I-264 westbound to I-64 westbound ramp. While the westbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route. Through traffic that bypasses I-65 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit to I-264 and then Bank Street. Detour/Alternate Route signage will be in place directing traffic back to I-64 eastbound, then continue to I-65 and the designated alternate route. During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route. Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.

To get more information about the project (if you’re not from ‘round these parts) or to receive text alerts or the e-newsletter you can visit the projects website: www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com. You can also follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

