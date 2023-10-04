Jim Gaffigan.Photo via Jim Gaffigan/Facebook.
Arts & Culture, Comedy

Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Oct. 4

By

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. Look for GIVEAWAY! for the opportunity to win free tickets to select shows, including Jim Gaffigan on Oct. 21 at The Palace.

If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Jay Champion and special guest James Tanford, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at The Sanctuary with Creig Ewing and Danny Browning, The Sanctuary at Oldham GardensTickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Thursday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase, featuring Lucious Williams, Falls City Brewing CoFree (donations accepted)

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

8:30 — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with host Meech Dog, 21st In GermantownTickets $20 at door

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

7:30 p.m. –- Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Lee Kimbrell, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill: Scary Legends To Tell In The Dark, Planet of the TapesTickets GIVEAWAYEnter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Lee Kimbrell, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Devil’s Advocate, comedy debate show, Planet of the TapesTickets GIVEAWAYEnter to win 2 free tickets to this event

8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Return of Comedy Night, Craft House Pizza, 4401 Preston Highway. Admission $10

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the TapesTickets

11 p.m. – Ukiechan presents: Old School Comedy Jam: Petty by Nature, 21st In GermantownTickets $35 at the door

Sunday, Oct. 8

7 p.m. — Comics Under the Influence, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Oct. 9

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 10

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Joey Mulinaro, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 12

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — R-Rated Comedy, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Jacket Off Comedy presents: Comedy Night, 21st In Germantown$5 admission

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Downtown. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Downtown. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

Saturday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Spinelli’s Baxter AveTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

10 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Masquerade. Local comics peform as other Louisville comics, TEN20 Craft BreweryFree tickets

7 p.m. — Peter Antoniou, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy: Early Show, KaijuFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

9 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy: Late Show, KaijuFree

Monday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — The Magic Eric Eaton, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Cam Bertrand, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville PalaceTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the TapesTickets GIVEAWAYEnter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret late show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville PalaceTickets GIVEAWAYEnter to win 2 free tickets to Jim Gaffigan

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — James “Murr” Murray, The Brown TheatreTickets

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Beechmont neighborhood. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Comedy show with headliner Jesse Johnson, Never Say Die bar.

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Beechmont neighborhood. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jason Nash, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:30 p.m. — Private event at The Caravan Louisville. No open mic

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Morgan Jay, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Iced Coffee with Heavy Screams Podcast, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the TapesFree

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Josh Firestine, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. — Josh Firestine, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 p.m. — Jubal Fresh, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jubal Fresh, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Oct. 29

7 p.m. — Ryan McComb, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

8 p.m. — All Hallow’s Eve Eve Comedy Variety Show, Kaiju. Free

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Giulio Gallarotti, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m. –- Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Nov. 5

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Riff Showcase, TEN20 Craft BreweryFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

8 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, KaijuShow up and sign up starting at 9:30

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper EleamKyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.