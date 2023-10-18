Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Oct. 18

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. Look for GIVEAWAY! for the opportunity to win free tickets to select shows. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host JB Smith and special guest Jake Hovis, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — The Magic Eric Eaton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — Cam Bertrand, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — James Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret early show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret late show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — James Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — James “Murr” Murray, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

7 p.m. — James Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Beechmont neighborhood. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Comedy show with headliner Jesse Johnson, Never Say Die bar.

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:45 p.m. — James Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Beechmont neighborhood. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. — James Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jason Nash, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — An Evening with Will Abeles, 21st In Germantown.

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:30 p.m. — Private event at The Caravan Louisville. No open mic

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ryan McComb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Iced Coffee with Heavy Screams Podcast, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 29

5 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

8 p.m. — All Hallow’s Eve Eve Comedy Variety Show, Kaiju. Free

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Giulio Gallarotti, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m. –- Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 5

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Riff Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Nov. 6

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 7

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Steve Hofstetter, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Daniel Van Kirk, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — My Cousin Tiera, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

7 p.m. — Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 11

6 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 4:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

7 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Intrusive Thots, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 7:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 12

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — David Jolly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Nov. 13

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 14

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Gwenn Sunkel, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill (improv), Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 18

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Danny Hucks’s 40th Birthday Comedy Show, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.