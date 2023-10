Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Oct. 12

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. Look for GIVEAWAY! for the opportunity to win free tickets to select shows, including Jim Gaffigan on Oct. 21 at The Palace.

If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Thursday, Oct. 12

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — R-Rated Comedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jacket Off Comedy presents: Comedy Night, 21st In Germantown. $5 admission

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Downtown. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:45 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Downtown. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Saturday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:45 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

10 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Masquerade. Local comics peform as other Louisville comics, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Peter Antoniou, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy: Early Show, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy: Late Show, Kaiju. Free

Monday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. POSTPONED

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — The Magic Eric Eaton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Cam Bertrand, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret early show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret late show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to Jim Gaffigan Oct. 15 is last day to enter

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — James “Murr” Murray, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show Beechmont neighborhood. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Comedy show with headliner Jesse Johnson, Never Say Die bar.

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jason Nash, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. POSTPONED

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:30 p.m. — Private event at The Caravan Louisville. No open mic

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Iced Coffee with Heavy Screams Podcast, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 29

6 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

8 p.m. — All Hallow’s Eve Eve Comedy Variety Show, Kaiju. Free

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. POSTPONED

Wednesday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Giulio Gallarotti, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m. –- Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 5

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Riff Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Nov. 6

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 7

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. Admission $5

Wednesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Steve Hofstetter, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — My Cousin Tiera, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 11

6 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 4:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

7 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 7:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 12

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — David Jolly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.