Louisville Comedy Festival Coming To The Yum! Center In March

It isn’t the “Kings of Comedy,” but the Louisville Comedy Festival, coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Mar. 15, is definitely a show of comedy royalty. The show will feature some comedy OGs, including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts, and Don DC Curry.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

Ticket prices range from $63-$125.

Here’s the lineup of comedians:

SOMMORE, the award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” has had a successful career spanning over 20 years. A trailblazer for women in comedy, Sommore has appeared in hit films like “Soul Plane,” “Something New,” and “Friday After Next.” Her television credits include shows like “The Parkers” and “The Hughley’s.” She has also been a guest on popular shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The View,” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.” Recently, her latest comedy special, “Queen Chandelier,” premiered on Netflix. For more info, visit sommore.com. (Follow on Facebook: @QueenSommore, Twitter: @sommoresofunny, Instagram: @sommore)

LAVELL CRAWFORD, a critically acclaimed comedian and actor, is known for his stand-up comedy as well as his notable acting career. He gained fame for his role as Huell Babineaux in the series “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” Crawford has appeared in films like “The Ridiculous 6,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “American Ultra,” and “On the Count of Three.” He has released five stand-up specials, including the highly praised “The Comedy Vaccine,” which earned him a Grammy® nomination for Best Comedy Album. His latest comedy special, “Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford,” premiered on Showtime in February 2023. For more info, visit comedianlavellcrawford.com. (Follow on Facebook: @lavell.crawford.52, Twitter: @Lavellthacomic, Instagram: @lavellsthacomic)

BILL BELLAMY became a prominent MTV “VJ” in the 90s, hosting shows like “MTV Jams,” “MTV Top 2 Countdown,” and “MTV Beach House.” He also hosted and produced TV One’s “Who’s Got Jokes?” and two seasons of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Bellamy starred in films like “Love Jones,” “How to Be a Player,” “Love Stinks,” “The Brothers,” and “Any Given Sunday.” He had recurring roles on HBO’s “Insecure” and ABC’s pilot “Nana.” Bellamy produced and starred in BET Plus’ “A Rich Christmas” and will appear in the comedy “Back to the Strip” with Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, J Smoove, Gary Owens, and Faison Love. (Follow on Facebook: @billbellamyvip, Twitter: @BILLBELLAMY, Instagram: @billbellamy)

TONY ROBERTS, a multi-talented comedian, actor, writer, and occasional director, hails from Detroit and holds the esteemed title of the “comedians-comedian.” He has headlined in comedy clubs all over the US and has been part of major tours like Katt Williams’ “2023 And Me,” The Shaquille O’Neal All-Star Comedy Jam Tour, and Nephew Tommy’s “I Got People Inside My Head” Tour. Tony made his television debut on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and went on to appear on shows like “It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” BET’s “Comic View,” and “The Shaquille O’Neal All-Star Comedy Jam.” His one-hour comedy special, “WIRED!,” premiered on Showtime in 2010. (Follow on Facebook: @TonyTRobertsComedy, Instagram: @tonytroberts, Twitter: @tonytroberts)