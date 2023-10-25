Listen Local: Louisville Music Reviews

The Anchorites

Beside the Still Waters – Album

It’s always refreshing to hear a band that is carving their own groove in the local music landscape, and The Anchorites are certainly such a band. Defying any easy genre categorization, Beside the Still Waters – the band’s third album – is a unique blend of experimental jazz and alt-rock that combines the complexity of Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, the quirkiness of the Talking Heads, and the vibe of My Morning Jacket. The musicianship and songwriting skills demonstrated on this album are nothing short of outstanding. The band seems to have a knack for crafting songs that are both catchy and complex while seamlessly incorporating a variety of musical styles and a willingness to push boundaries, all of which result in a rich and textured sound that is sophisticated, well-executed, and entirely their own. Beside the Still Waters offers an engaging and thought-provoking journey that takes the listener through a variety of musical landscapes and most certainly away from the mainstream. The Anchorites have succeeded in delivering a one-of-a-kind album that showcases their unique blend of styles, musicianship, and songwriting talent. If you’re looking for music that is both adventurous and compelling, Beside the Still Waters is a must-listen.

anchoritesband.bandcamp.com/

Quiet Confidence

“Body Language” – single

I wish I could figure out why people are sleeping on Quite Confidence. This is music everyone should be talking about. Singer/songwriter/guitarist Ryan Lane-the main man behind Quiet Confidence- is writing, recording and releasing hit after hit and too few people are tuning in. His latest single “Body Language” is a catchy blend of indie pop and alt-rock mixed with early-2000s emo sensibilities that combines the best elements of those genres for a refreshing and unique sound. The melody is infectious, and the chorus is bound to get stuck in your head. Lane’s vocals are well-suited for this style of music, giving a smooth and expressive quality that fits the mood of the song perfectly. Although based around an acoustic guitar melody, the inclusion of electronic elements adds a contemporary touch reminiscent of The Chainsmokers and Illenium. This fusion of the traditional and modern instrumentation works exceptionally well here, creating a dynamic sound. Production quality is another strong point here as well. The balance between the vocals and instruments is perfect, and the overall sound is polished and professional. Lane’s ability to combine his musical influences with his strong songwriting and production skills make this track yet another standout for Quiet Confidence. Stop sleeping on this band already!

linktr.ee/quiet.confidence

The Response

“We Them Boys” – single

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned punk rock beatdown every now and then? Because that’s exactly what The Response is giving you here with the first single off their upcoming ep. Nothing cutesy or poppy, and no deep, emotional lyrics; “We Them Boys” is a raw and unapologetic dose of stripped-down, bare-bones, real punk-fucking-rock that revels in its ugliness. From the opening chords, “We Them Boys” assaults the listener with relentless energy and aggressive guitar work reminiscent of the punk rock heydays of the late ‘70s through early ‘90s. A sound very much in the vein of The Ramones, Nine Pound Hammer, Dwarves, and The Queers early ‘80s material. Recorded at Shitfire guitarist Cadillac Young’s Church of Wax studio, every instrument comes through clear yet unpolished-whether you want it to or not. From Donnie Vagrant’s brash and unrefined vocals barking out NSFW lyrics to Sean Magnum’s proto-punk style backing vocals and guitar work to the furious drumming of Trey Meihaus (JimHärralson, Reagan Youth), and the smooth flow of fill-in bassist Alien J (Plague IX), this is raw, intense yet fun old school punk. Two solid minutes of pure fuck you that doesn’t pull any punches and leaves you wanting a lot more. Obviously highly recommended!

theresponsekyhc.bandcamp.com

Warplan

The Snake Eye Conspiracy – EP

As many times as I said how much absolutely amazing music coming out of Louisville right now, there are still times when I hear something that stuns me. Warplan is one of those somethings. Conceived as a studio project by David “Sailor” Bryant – former vocalist for My Own Victim, Surviving Thalia, Caldera, and SxWxP, among others – and brought to life by Nashville, TN based musicians and producers Kile Odell and Jameson Force, (who’ve worked with the likes of Motionless in White, Nita Strauss, FOZZY, and most recently Lions at the Gate), Warplan is a force to be reckoned with! For a debut EP, The Snake Eye Conspiracy is absolutely outstanding, but given the level of talent behind it, you should really expect nothing less. Coming out like a cross between Slipknot, Pantera, Disturbed, and Parkway Drive, this is a sound tailor-made for the main stages of Louder Than Life. The musicianship, songwriting and production here is impeccable. This could-and should-be released on a major label tomorrow as is. Bryant’s vocals are the show-stealer here though, his versatility flawlessly flowing from the hardcore aggression to the clean dynamics of Corey Taylor, but with the power of Phil Anselmo. Nowhere is this more evident than the track “Unmerciful” featuring Bryan Fox, (End Of Me, Bryan Fox and the Good Chiggens), which is a modern rock hit waiting to happen. In short, this is as good as anything you’ve seen on any Danny Wimmer Presents festival.

warplan.bandcamp.com