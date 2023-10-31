Jack Harlow To Perform Halftime Show At Lions Vs. Packers Thanksgiving Day Game

The Detroit Lions announced yesterday that Jack Harlow will headline the halftime show at the Detroit Lions vs. Green Day Packers football game on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

The superstar rapper, who hails from Louisville, appeared on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” this week to share the news.



The game will air on FOX at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Harlow will return to his home state the next day for a six-city tour throughout Kentucky. (The tour will not include Louisville, unfortunately).

In the meantime, check out some of Harlow’s greatest hits below.