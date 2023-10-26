Frankfort Avenue’s The Silver Dollar Is Seeking New Ownership

Frankfort Avenue’s The Silver Dollar (1761 Frankfort Ave.) is looking for a new owner. The business, which opened in 2011, gained national accolades when it was named one of GQ’s 10 Best Whiskey Bars In America. It has received other honors for its spirits and has served guests a menu of southern cuisine from chicken and waffles to chili.

“Opening Silver Dollar and welcoming guests over the past 13 years has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said current owner Shawn Cantley in a release. “To play a small part in the rise of Bourbon Tourism and watching the food and drink scene in Louisville receive national and international recognition has been amazing. I’ll always be a supporter of Silver Dollar, but I think it’s time for fresh leadership as my business partner has left the business and my focus has been on another hospitality project for the past 18 months that will be launching in full soon.”

For more information on the sale contact current owner Shawn Cantley at (502) 432-3360

[email protected].