Bad Bunny Is Coming To Louisville In 2024

The superstar Puerto Rican singer/rapper Bad Bunny is coming to Louisville.

Bad Bunny’s 31-city Most Wanted Tour, which was announced this afternoon, will include a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on April 22, 2024.

Tickets for the show, which start at $113.07, aren’t available yet. Interested fans need to register before Sunday night at this link for the chance to win access to the ticket sale next Wednesday, Oct. 25.

In the meantime, check out some of Bad Bunny’s hits, including tracks from his newest album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” below.