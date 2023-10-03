After Less Than A Year In Business, Vegan Bakery The Flour Shoppe Has Closed

The Flour Shoppe, a vegan bakery in the Highlands, has closed, according to a recent announcement on social media.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the owners wrote:

“It’s difficult to express in words the gratitude for all of the love and support during our time in business as the Flour Shoppe. It’s been a great lesson and experience and we’re even more excited for the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the flour shoppe (@theflourshoppelou)

“But don’t worry—the treats train is not stopping! We are going back to our roots,” they said. The bakery will sell baked goods through The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits (1247 S. Shelby St.) and will accept orders for custom cakes through Sugar High, co-owner Ashley Bender’s business. (Co-owner Erin Tachi’s business, Julian’s Kitchen, is currently on hiatus but will return soon.)

The Flour Shoppe had previously announced a hiatus on in-store service during a “time of restructuring.”

“So sorry to have to do this but it’s proven too hard to stay open and up to our standard during this transitional time as well as peak wedding season being upon us,” the owners wrote in August.

The bakery’s storefront location (619 Baxter Ave.) was previously the home of Morels Cafe, a vegan barbecue joint.

Following the closure of The Flour Shoppe, its next occupant will be Cosmic Bird, a vegan “fauxltry” restaurant that serves plant-based “chick’n.” Cosmic Bird is currently running a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 for “equipment, tables, small wares, etc.”