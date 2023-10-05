5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/6-10/8)

FRIDAY, OCT. 6-8

Louisville UnFair

Mag Bar

Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

UnFair is the cool punk cousin of the nearby St. James Court Art Show. At the UnFair, local indie artists get to showcase work that wouldn’t be accepted at mainstream art fairs. Pieces we saw last year included decorated doll heads, BDSM-themed wall hangings, “GIT FUKT” buttons, skull-shaped stained glass, and paintings of human anatomy. Check out the art we saw at last year’s UnFair in this gallery.

St. James Court Art Show

Old Louisville

Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

And, of course, you couldn’t have the UnFair without St. James. This three-day juried art fair features just about every medium and spans several blocks of Old Louisville and part of Central Park. We strongly recommend taking Uber or carpooling; parking in the area is very limited and stressful during the event weekend. Check out our photo coverage of last year’s show here.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Venardos Circus

South Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

$16.95-$54.95 | 2-3:30 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m.

This full-scale big-top circus show is completely animal-free. If you’re a fan of “The Greatest Showman” (or the ending of the “Dumbo” remake), we bet you’ll like this show, too.

Louisville Cardinals Football vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (y’know, Cardinal Stadium)

$69+ | 7:30 p.m.

Our hometown team versus the Fighting Irish? No wonder the game is nearly sold out (as of this writing, at least — that could very well change by Saturday). No matter the outcome, it’ll be an exciting showdown.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

Unhinged Speed Dating

Against the Grain

$15 | 3-5 p.m.

“The course of true love never did run smooth,” Shakespeare wrote, and boy howdy, is that ever true at this event. Be prepared to speed-date local comedians playing characters (who, in the past, have included Jesus and “Pauly Shore/Cupid”) and to do prompts that involve drawing your date as a bird and debating which dinosaur is the “most fuckable.”