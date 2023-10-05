5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (10/27-10/29)

Friday, Oct. 27

The Ultimate Halloween Parade and Festival

Lynn Family Stadium

Times Vary

$30 – $125

Get your Halloween fix at this weekend long scarefest with a free parade on Saturday.

Friday, Oct. 27

Dead of Night and the Dark Market feat. The Electric Exorcism tour

Art Sanctuary

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Get your goth gear and other creepy swag while dancing the night away with Curse Mackey, Speak Machine and SINE, and the Radio Arcane DJs.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Fright Fair on Spring Street

Downtown Jeffersonville

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Free

Free and Family Friendly this Halloween event is filled with booths, beer and food and trick-or-treating for the kiddos.

Saturday, Oct. 28

HallowEmo

The Enchanted Forest and Music Hall

$12 – $15

A tribute to the much hailed emo band Paramore with a mix of songs from other emo acts like AFI, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and more. Come dressed, “like you woke up in a coffin, or as your favorite emo icon.”

Sunday, Oct. 29

Spin… A Record Show

Ten20 Craft Brewery

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$5 – $10

It is what it sounds like, a record fair with over 50 regional vendors selling vintage sounds and more.