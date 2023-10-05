5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (10/20-10/22)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

Iroquois Park

6:30-10 p.m.

Walk through the woods after dark to see thousands of carved pumpkins.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Vampy and Campy with Va Va Vixens

Art Sanctuary

$35-$45 | 7:30-11 p.m.

The Va Va Vixens are masters (dare we say… mistresses?) of burlesque, dancing, circus acts, and other feats of adults-only entertainment. Their Halloween show is certainly not one to be missed.

Kentucky Bat Festival

Sawyer Hayes Community Center at E. P. Tom Sawyer State Park

$15-$35 | 4-7 p.m.

At this fundraiser for Second Chances Wildlife Center, you can meet bats, including a “batfluencer” named Pepperoni, listen to live music, bid on a silent auction, eat BBQ, and more.

Louisville Taco Festival

Fourth Street Live!

$12.99-$64.99

How many tacos can you eat? How far can you make it in a pepper-eating contest? At this festival, you may just learn the answers.

Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire

Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Rd., Charlestown, IN)

$10-$35 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m..

Alas and alack, the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire shall mark its final weekend of the year tomorrow and Sunday. Ne’ertheless, ’tis an event most beloved by many (including this reporter!), and its jousting, live themed music, vendors, and other attractions make it a worthwhile trip across the river.